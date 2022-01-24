Republic announces delayed solid waste collection

SIDNEY — Some of the trash in the city of Sidney that was to be picked-up by Republic Services on Monday, Jan. 24, was not taken up but will be collected on Tuesday, according to a city of Sidney press release.

On Monday afternoon, Republic Services advised, that due to unsafe road conditions, they were recalling all drivers for the day. They announced that on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, drivers will finish the areas that were not completed on Monday before they begin the normal Tuesday collection route.

Routes will be running under delayed collection for the remainder of the week, the release said, with all routes being completed by the end of business on Saturday.

“Your patience and understanding are appreciated, as Republic has a lot of new drivers and wants to assure everyone’s safety,” the release said.