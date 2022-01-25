125 Years

January 25, 1897

Council during its meeting last night approved resolutions authorizing the mayor and clerk to sign deeds conveying the plants of the Pole and Shaft Co. and Underwood Whip Co. to the respective firms. The resolutions were introduced after the advisory committee named to investigate reported the two firms had fulfilled their original promises to the city on the matter of employment and plans for continued operations.

———

The stockholders of the Sidney Gaslight company met at the offices of the company yesterday afternoon and elected E.R. Leland and E.W. Hanley, of Dayton; Henry Flesh, of Piqua; S. W. Maxwell and A.J. Hess, of this city, directors for the coming year. S.W. Maxwell was elected president of the board and E.W. Hanley, secretary.

———

While at work putting up ice for John Wagner’s Sons and Charles Timeus yesterday several of the employes had their hands, feet and ears frozen.

100 Years

January 25, 1922

The annual meeting of stockholders of the Knights of Columbus Home Co. was held at the K. of C. Club last evening. Following the financial report that showed good progress during the past year, the board of directors was elected. The board organized by electing, Ed F. Salm, president; Louis R. Wagner, secretary; Ben B. Amann, treasurer; George Quatman, general supervisor; Leo Megel, Louis Brown, J.J. Collins, Robert Schneider, and Urban Doorley, directors.

———

Joslin Stockstill, a junior at Sidney High school, was awarded $5 for the best suggestion for a name for the Sidney Oil Products Co., which has a station at the corner of Ohio avenue and South street. The name suggested was the “Dixie Oil Company,” which was adopted and hereafter the company will be known by that name.

75 Years

January 25, 1947

The Sidney Wilson Memorial Hospital today appeared on the list of Ohio hospitals which have been awarded full approval by the American College of Surgeons for the year 1946. The report and certification were based on a survey made of the local hospital during December.

———

Rev. R. Wobus will deliver his final sermon in the St. Paul Evangelical Church tomorrow evening, concluding a pastorate that began for him in 1910. Although he resigned last Aug. 1 to take effect Nov. 1, Rev. Wobus has remained on to fill the pulpit until the arrival of the new pastor, Rev. Arthur Gerhold who could not move to Sidney until Feb. 2.

50 years

January 25, 1972

Promotions for Don R. Fogt to executive vice president and cashier and for Mrs. Phyllis Strosnider to vice president were announced today by J. Lowell Fowble, president of Citizens Baughman National Bank, following the organization meeting of the directors.

———

Copeland Refrigeration Corp. changed its name and announced a two-for-one stock split at a shareholder’s meeting Tuesday.

25 Years

January 25, 1997

JACKSON CENTER – On any given Wednesday afternoon after school in Jackson Center, you can find students involved in some intense competition.

But they’re not playing basketball or training for spring sports.

“Checkmate” is the cry of victory in the game these students enjoy.

A Chess Club was started this school year at Jackson Center. The 14 club members gather in the school cafeteria after school on Wednesday to match wits against one another, or against their club advisors, the Rev. Jackie Leigh and teacher Steve Hoover.

Leigh hopes other chess clubs will form in area schools, so more tournaments can be held. He encourages interested chess players in other school districts to contact him.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

