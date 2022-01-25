Rhodes State Police Academy accepting applications for summer academy

LIMA — The Rhodes State College Police Academy is accepting applications for the Summer full-time Academy now through Monday, April 11.

Academy classes are scheduled to begin on Monday, April 25, and will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. six days per week with either Sunday or Monday off each week. The sessions will end Saturday, Aug. 13.

This program is known for being one of the most accelerated in the state and boasts new training opportunities that have been added since previous years. Options for certifications are above and beyond what is required by the state of Ohio, and include driving, firearms, self-defense, as well as many others.

Students interested in joining the Academy must first pass a physical fitness test and can email Chad Teman at teman.c@RhodesState.edu for admissions information.