Barhorst attends swearing-in ceremonies for Lima, Dayton mayors

LIMA — Mike Barhorst, former Sidney mayor and current president of the Mayors Association of Ohio, recently attended the swearing in ceremonies for Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith and Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr.

The Lima Mayor was administered the oath of office by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart on Nov. 29. Smith became Lima’s first African-American mayor. With her assuming the mayor’s office, the trailblazer also became Lima’s first female mayor.

Smith replaced David Berger, who served as Lima’s mayor for 32 years. Smith became Lima’s 59th mayor.

Berger retired as Lima’s longest serving mayor. Smith served as Berger’s chief of staff for the last four years.

In early January, Barhorst was again in the audience as outgoing Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley administered the oath of office to Jeffrey Mims, Jr., said a city of Sidney press release. Mims has served on Dayton’s City Commission since 2014, working closely with Mayor Whaley through some of Dayton’s toughest moments.

Whaley, who was serving as president of the National League of Cities, has stepped down from that position. She is currently running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

A Vietnam veteran, Mims is a past president of the Dayton Board of Education. He served in that position after retiring from Dayton Public Schools with more than 35 years of service. He has also served as a member of the Ohio Board of Education. His work within the Dayton Public School District included garnering support for equitable funding of Ohio’s public schools; his efforts helped pave the way for Ohio’s New School Facilities Program. Mims becomes Dayton’s 57th mayor.

“As president of the Mayors Association of Ohio, I’ve had the opportunity to meet mayors of municipalities large and small from across Ohio. I’ve enjoyed my long association with Mayor Berger and Mayor Whaley, and look forward to working with Mayor Smith and Mayor Mims, both of whom have proven track records of public service,” Barhorst said in the release.