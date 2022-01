SIDNEY — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Board of Education will meet for regular public board meetings at the Discovery Center conference room located at 1973 State Route 47 W, Bellefontaine, Ohio, in 2022. Meetings are set for Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 30, July 21, Aug. 25, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15. All meetings will start at 6:30 p.m.