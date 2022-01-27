Council OKs 1st step in 2022 sidewalk program

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council approved legislation to assess costs for weed cutting/junk removal and certain sidewalk repairs in the city during its Monday evening meeting.

An ordinance was adopted by City Council to assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk or weed cutting for outstanding invoices through Dec. 10, 2022. For weed mowing violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the mowing plus $75 for the first weed cutting, $150 for the second cutting and $250 for each cutting thereafter. For junk removal violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the junk removal plus 20%. A total of 41 properties will be assessed a total of $10,350 for weed cutting, and another 36 properties will be assessed a total of $12,372.60 for junk removal.

City Council also adopted a resolution declaring the necessity of the construction and repair of certain sidewalks in Sidney and requiring for abutting property owners to repair the same.

Public Works Director Jon Crusey, told council a “resolution of necessity” is the first step of the 2022 sidewalk program that will require property owners to make the repairs. He said courtesy letters have been sent to each of these property owners of the properties in need of repair to alert them of the pending sidewalk repairs.

City Council also adopted five other resolutions, and they are:

• To approve an amendment to the enterprise zone tax agreement with Emerson Climate Technologies (ECT) to extend the project period.

The agreement was approved in 2017 for a 10 year, 75% property tax abatement related to significant real property investments at their facility at 1675 West Campbell Road, said Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth. The original timeline included a project completion by Dec. 31, 2021. Due to multiple issues, the project has been delayed, and Emerson Climate Technologies has requested an extension of the project completion date to Dec. 31, 2026.

The project includes additions; rehabilitation/improvements to existing buildings; machinery and equipment; and site development improvements. The total estimated project investment is $75 to $125 million, Dulworth said. The total time period when taxes are abated is stretched over a longer time period, but does not change the total amount of tax abatement.

• To reappoint Richard Plaine to the Stormwater Appeals Board for a five-year-term to expire Jan. 28, 2027. Plaine has served on the Stormwater Appeals Board since 2002.

• To waive assessment and collection of fees for city-owed utility services rendered at 323 S. Miami Ave. Currently, City Manager Andrew Bowsher said, $954.71 is due to the city for this property for past due utility fees, primarily sewer inflow & infiltration fees, dating back to 2018. This property was owned by the Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation (the Land Bank) until Jan. 13, 2022. At that point, he said, the Land Bank donated the properties to the Holy Angels Catholic Church, a local non-profit organization.

• To authorize and direct Bowsher to request the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission accept the city of Sidney as part of the MVRPC Metropolitan Planning Organization (RTPO).

• To reappoint Karl Bemus to the Civil Service Commission for an additional six-year-term to expire on Jan. 31, 2028. Bemus has served on this commission since Jan. 31, 1974. Council member Mike Barhorst said Bemus is the longest serving city of Sidney volunteer and he is glad to have him continue to serve.

In other business, City Council also discussed two separate C1 and C2 permit liquor permit requests from Sunrise Stores LLC to Shivbhumi LLC at 525 E. North St. and also from North Dixie Drive Thru, Inc. to R&R Takhar Operations, Inc. at 2598 Wapakoneta Avenue.

The C1 permit allows beer only in original sealed containers for carry out only, Bowsher said. The C2 permit allows wine and mixed beverages in sealed containers for carry out.

The police department did background checks on the applicant, he said, and found no reason for the city to oppose the permits. City Council observed silence on the matter, which indicated council has no opposition to the applicant moving forward with obtaining the permit.

In final business during comments at the end, Council member Jenny Van Mater asked for clarification on streets’ snow plowing guidelines. Crusey said it depends on the overall forecast, but in general, they don’t plow residential roads if its under 4-inches of snow. But if it is spread out over several days, crews may wait until the snow fall accumulation ends before plowing roads.

Also, Bowsher reminded all trash that was not picked up in the city on Monday would be picked up Tuesday before regular routes’ trash was to be collected. He said trash pick-up would be delayed by a day all week, with it being caught-up by end of the day on Saturday.

Approves assessments for weed cutting, junk removal