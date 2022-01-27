Fresh fish on ice

Tim Wagner, of Versailles, tosses a freshly caught blue gill onto the frozen surface of Lake Loramie on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Wagner had been fishing for four hours. Besides a handful of blue gills Wagner also caught a crappie. Wagner made use of a homemade sled to transport his fishing gear.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News