Dress sale to benefit revitilization

Sidney Alive employee Debbie Stone, left, folds dresses as consignor Nona Hill, both of Sidney, fills out paperwork at the Sidney Alive office on Thursday, Jan. 27. Sidney Alive will be holding a Prom Dress and Formal Wear Consignment at the Amos Memorial Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.. Dress prices will range from $25 – $150.

