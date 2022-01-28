Gateway Arts Council announces Spring Fling

SIDNEY — This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit & Sale, a project of the Gateway Arts Council.

Fine artists from throughout western Ohio and eastern Indiana are invited to enter their work in the exhibit. The exhibit will be conducted in person and it will open March 25, 2022, with an awards ceremony and reception Works will be accepted in the following six categories:

1. Drawing (charcoal, pen and ink, pencil, colored pencil, pastels);

2. Watermedia (transparent watercolor on paper; single medium used in an aqueous manner);

3. Oil & Acrylics (oils and acrylics executed in the manner of oil paintings);

4. Photography (film or digital);

5. Ceramics (clay, polymer);

6. Miscellaneous (prints, textiles, mixed media, computer art, sculpture)

The 2022 Spring Fling Fine Art Exhibit & Sale is open to all artists who are 16 and older. All work must be original. No commercial kits or molds will be accepted. Students may not enter work if they had assistance in executing it. Entries will be accepted through March 7, 2022. The entry fee per work is $30, which includes up to 3 pieces per artist, regardless of medium. Entry fees are non-refundable. Entry forms are available at the Gateway Arts Council offices at 216 N. Miami Avenue, Sidney, or online at http://gatewayartscouncil.org/visual-arts/. Artists may also request an entry form by calling 937-498-2787.

First, second, and third-place prizes will be awarded in each category. A Best-of-Show award will also be given. People’s Choice Award ribbon will be given at the end of the exhibit to the artist whose work receives the most visitor votes. For information on this exhibit or any Gateway Arts Council event, contact Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787.