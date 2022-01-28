Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Saturday, Jan. 29, at 11:45 a.m.

The the purpose of the meeting is for the board to approve the change of date of the regular February Board of Education meeting from Feb. 9, 2022, to Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

City Council is also expected to adopt a resolution to authorize and direct City Manager Andrew Bowsher to apply for an Ohio Department of Transportation Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant.