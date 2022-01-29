125 Years

January 29, 1897

Carl A. Sexauer has rented the basement of Martin Lacy’s grocery on West Poplar street and remodeled the baker’s oven which is located there and will open a bakery the last of this week. In connection with his baking he will do catering work. Carl has a good reputation as a baker and caterer and has a large number of friends who wish him well in his new venture.

———

About 20 young people from Sulphur Heights composed a sleigh-riding party that went to the home of P.L. Frazier at Plattsville last evening and spent a pleasant evening.

100 Years

January 29, 1922

The Terrace Hotel, on North Walnut avenue, which as been closed for a short time, was opened Monday when C.D. Sproul, the former owner of the Central Hotel, on Court street, took possession. The hotel has been entirely refurnished and Mr. Sproul plans to run it on the European plan. He came to Sidney with his family seven years ago to take charge of the Central Hotel. The latter has been sold to Mr. Kuck, of Piqua

———

Dr. H.A. Hartman, superintendent of the Sidney schools, has received word from the Department of Vocational Training at Columbus that Sidney High school has been selected as one of six cities to make an exhibition of vocational training work at the state fair this year. The other cities are Cleveland, Cincinnati Columbus, Toledo and Dayton.

75 Years

January 29, 1947

A new record was established at Sidney High school as 13 students came through with four point ratings on the third six-week grading period. The group includes; Barbara Seving, Aunalee Vondenhuevel, Julia Freytag, juniors; Herb Frost, Creta Nelson, Patsy Sargeant, sophomores; Barbara Glore, Carol Martin, Tom Watkins, nineth grade; Marilyn Miller, Neoma Petrasky, seventh grade; Janet Elsner, Martha Foster, eighth grade.

———

Wilson Memorial Hospital has received 288 units to date from the surplus blood plasma distributed without charge by the American Red Cross for civilian medical use. Miss Elsie DeLin, superintendent at the hospital, said that 30 patients have benefited from this supply, one patient requiring as much as 16 units.

50 Years

January 29, 1972

Fairlawn’s Tom Pitts remains the No. 1 scorer in the Sidney Daily News coverage area as February, the last month of regular-season action begins. The 6-7 senior center has averaged an even 29.0 points per game in 14 outings – scoring 406 points on 165 field goals and 76 free throws.

———

Residential housing construction in Sidney, particularly in multi-family units, took another spurt during 1971, City Building Inspector John Hanagan reports.

A total of 198 units were constructed in 1971, an increase from the 147 units in 1970.

25 Years

January 29, 1997

RUSSIA – Superior Aluminum Products Inc. is up and running in its new location.

The move by office staff to the new building in the Russia Industrial Park was completed this month. Over the Christmas-New Year’s holidays, the shop operations had been moved from the previous location on Francis Street.

Ed Borchers, president and general manager, said the mood of employees has been upbeat about the new location.

Superior Aluminum now calls a 100,000-square-foot building home. That is nearly double the space the company had before. Previously, manufacturing and office work was done in a 56,000-square-foot building, and the company rented an additional 4,000 square feet.

Steady, general growth led to the decision of company officials to break ground on the new location. The additional room provides for roughly 25 percent additional space for each department of Superior Aluminum Products. Even with that, additional space remained for needed storage of inventory.

There also is room to expand. Superior Aluminum owns roughly 13-1/2 acres of the industrial park, which Borchers said offered enough room to double the size of the building if necessary.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

