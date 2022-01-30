House fire

Sidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters.
Sidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters.
Sidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters.