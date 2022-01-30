Posted on by

House fire

,

Sidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters.

Sidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters.

Sidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_Fire1.jpgSidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_0643.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_0499.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_0791.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_0861.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_0572.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_0874.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_0636.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_0692.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_0729.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_SDN020122MobileFire.jpgSidney firefighters put out a manufactured home fire on Apple Blossom Lane on Saturday, Jan. 29. Damage was extensive. Also responding were Anna, Lockington and Piqua firefighters. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News