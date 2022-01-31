Wilson Health welcomes family practice

SIDNEY — Wilson Health announced Dr. James Schwieterman and Maria Stein Family Practice have joined Wilson Health Medical Group, a physician network affiliated with the Wilson Health hospital system.

“I am very excited to join the Wilson Health family,” said Dr. Schwieterman in a press release. “My patients won’t experience much change at all. In fact, my office location, staff and phone number will all remain the same. I will continue to care for patients just as I have for the last 31 years.”

With over 50 physicians and advanced practice providers, Dr. Schwieterman will be joining one of the region’s leading medical groups. With medical offices located throughout Shelby, Miami, Auglaize and now Mercer County, Wilson Health Medical Group provides primary and specialty care to patients throughout the northwestern Ohio region.

“After 31 years of operating as a private family medicine practice, it is time to establish a new partnership,” Schwieterman said. “Wilson Health aligns with my goals as a physician and offers the patients of Maria Stein Family Practice a strong continuity of care with even greater access to health services.”

Dr. Schwieterman will continue to care for the patients of Maria Stein Family Practice located at 8381 State Route 119 in Maria Stein, Ohio. He is also accepting new patients.

To schedule an appointment, call 419-925-4613.

Wilson Health is an independent, community-based hospital and health system located in Shelby County, Ohio. Founded in 1930, Wilson Memorial Hospital offers inpatient and outpatient services including a hospital-based Emergency Department and Urgent Care Centers. Fully-accredited by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP) for maintaining high patient quality and safety standards, Wilson Health is licensed for 90 beds with a medical staff of over 200 physicians. The hospital-owned Wilson Health Medical Group includes 50 medical providers specializing in family medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, endocrinology, ENT, general surgery, bariatric surgery, urology and pediatrics. To learn more, visit www.wilsonhealth.org

Schwieterman https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_Schwieterman.jpg Schwieterman