125 Years

February 1, 1897

The water pipe at the fireplug on West Poplar street, opposite the Florentine Hotel, burst at 8:30 this morning and flooded the basement of Okie and Jack’s Restaurant and saloon; Charles Smail’s property and the cellar at Keifer Hipple’s residence. The fire department had to be taken over to pump out the cellars. The break in the pipe was at the base of the plug and was caused by a bobsled running against the plug.

——-

The improvements in the Knights of Pythias hall have been completed and the hall will be ready for occupancy tomorrow night when the Page rank will be conferred on several candidates. The appearance of the hall has been very much improved by papering the walls, frescoing the ceiling and re-varnishing the woodwork.

——-

Ben P. Wagner was surprised at his palatial home at the corner of Walnut avenue and North street last evening by a large number of his friends. The occasion was his 32nd birthday.

100 Years

February 1, 1922

St. Michael’s Catholic church at Fort Loramie has purchased a tract of 15 acres between Piqua – St. Marys pike and the Miami and Erie canal, south of the village, for cemetery purposes. The price paid was $1,500. The tract will be platted, driveways constructed and proper sewerage provided, after which members of the congregation will be given the opportunity to purchase family burial plots.

——-

Dr. C.R. Eshelman is announcing the opening of his new dental office in the W.B. Taylor building on the north side of the square, over the Bush Clothing Store. He has installed the latest in dental equipment in the office.

——-

William H. Crusey, Homer Crusey and Charles Abbott went to Cincinnati yesterday, where they planned to purchase a stock of shoes for the new store to be opened in the Majestic theatre building by the Cruseys. From Cincinnati they will visit in St. Louis before they return home.

75 Years

February 1, 1947

Joseph B. Cook was elected president of the Sidney Civic Association last evening when the board of directors of the association met to complete their organization for the year. Serving with Cook will be: Murray Ferguson, first vice president; Jerome A. Wagner, second vice president; H.K. Forsyth, treasurer, and William H. Rhees, secretary.

——-

The agricultural outlook for 1947 will be presented and discussed by L.H. Barnes, rural economist at Ohio State University, when he speaks at a countywide meeting to be held at Anna next Friday. The afternoon meeting will be held in the high school auditorium.

——-

The meeting place for “Operation Grass Roots,” the Ohio American Legion’s caravan of education, was hurriedly changed late yesterday, when it became apparent that the Sidney Post home would not accommodate the large number of Legionnaires attending from all posts within a radius of 40 miles.

50 Years

February 1, 1972

Dale Locker, an Anna High School teacher, filed petitions with the Shelby County Board of Elections Tuesday to seek Democratic nomination for the 80th District’s House of Representatives seat.

In announcing his candidacy, Locker said he believes people in the 80th District “need a voice in Columbus. I want to be that voice.”

——-

Two Sidney High School seniors have been named alternates to the U.S. Air Force Academy for the class beginning in July of 1972. Announcement was made from the office of Congressman William M. McCulloch of the 4th Congressional District.

The two Sidney boys are Michael L. Cole, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles M. Cole, R.R. 2, (Fair road), Sidney, and Carl F. Timeus Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl F. Timeus Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl F. Timeus Sr., of 321 Brookburn street, Sidney.

——-

Ethel Prater, formerly of North Main avenue, Sidney, failed to collect $600 when her name was drawn from the Lucky Barrel Tuesday evening. She had not registered.

25 Years

February 1, 1997

Wilson Memorial Hospital plans to buy the Shelby Care Center in Sidney from the Upper Valley Medical Center, based in Miami County.

The Wilson Hospital Board of Trustees has approved purchase of the 62-bed skilled nursing home, located at 705 Fulton St. This will be the first nursing home acquired by the hospital.

——-

One of two vacant downtown store locations “may soon be purchased,” according to Kristen Means, director of Mainstreet Sidney. Means declined to identify the prospective buyer.

The locations are the former site of Jerrold’s Young Men’s and Men’s Wear at 120 E. Poplar St. and Dollar General Store at 110 E. Poplar St.

——-

Weldon Oakley was elected president of the Shelby County Veterans Commission during a recent meeting. Frank Lunsford was elected vice president, Veterans Services Officer Tom Clay said.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Logo-for-SDN.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org