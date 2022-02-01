A snow monster attack

Dressed as a snow monster Landon Davis, of Sidney, chucks a marshmallow into the audience during a showing of the movie Small Foot at the historic Sidney Theatre on Monday, Jan. 31. Northwood Intermediate School students, with their parents, attended the special interactive movie. The Amos Memorial Public Library teamed up with the Historic Sidney Theatre and Northwood Intermediate School to make the event happen.

Dressed as a snow monster, Landon Davis, of Sidney, chucks a marshmallow into the audience during a showing of the movie Small Foot at the historic Sidney Theatre on Monday, Jan. 31. Northwood Intermediate School students, with their parents, attended the special interactive movie. The Amos Memorial Public Library teamed up with the Historic Sidney Theatre and Northwood Intermediate School to make the event happen. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN020222SnowMonster.jpg Dressed as a snow monster, Landon Davis, of Sidney, chucks a marshmallow into the audience during a showing of the movie Small Foot at the historic Sidney Theatre on Monday, Jan. 31. Northwood Intermediate School students, with their parents, attended the special interactive movie. The Amos Memorial Public Library teamed up with the Historic Sidney Theatre and Northwood Intermediate School to make the event happen. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News