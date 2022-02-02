Blood supply braces for winter storm impact

DAYTON — All but two mobile blood drives scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Dayton Community Blood Center’s Donation Center have cancelled in advance of the winter storm predicted to arrive Thursday across the region.

Community Blood Center is bracing for more impact on the blood supply. This represents the loss of 200 units of blood, according to a Dayton CBC Donation Center press release. Though some hope to operate, more cancellations are anticipated Thursday and Friday.

“We’ve essentially lost an entire day’s worth of collection due to cancellations before the storm has even arrived,” said CBC Vice President of Donor Services Tracy Morgan said in the release. “We are counting on our donors to help us, we have to. But we also want them to use caution.”

The Dayton CBC Donation Center will remain open. It will operate Thursday with regular hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday with regular hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Dayton CBC Donation Center will extend Saturday, Feb. 5, hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everyone who registers to donate Saturday at the Dayton CBC will receive a Kroger $10 gift card in addition to the “Counting on You in 2022” long-sleeve t-shirt. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Type O negative blood is currently in low supply and CBC anticipates short supply of other blood types and platelets. CBC is asking community members to donate if they can safely travel to a mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC. If travel is unsafe, please reschedule and donate as soon as conditions improve.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 937-461-3220.