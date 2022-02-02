Pollbook demonstration held

Election Systems And Software Regional Sales Manager Craig Seibert, far right, of Omaha, NE, demonstrates how to use his company’s pollbook to Shelby County Board of Elections member Jim Thompson, far left, of Botkins, and Poll Worker Danny Cecil, of Sidney. Seibert gave the presentation at the Shelby County Board of Elections on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Questions asked of Seibert ranged from how durable the pollbooks are to how secure they are. The pollbooks are not connected to the internet or blue tooth and are designed to withstand some weight according to Seibert. The Shelby County Commissioners also attended the demonstration.

Election Systems And Software Regional Sales Manager Craig Seibert, far right, of Omaha, NE, demonstrates how to use his company’s pollbook to Shelby County Board of Elections member Jim Thompson, far left, of Botkins, and Poll Worker Danny Cecil, of Sidney. Seibert gave the presentation at the Shelby County Board of Elections on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Questions asked of Seibert ranged from how durable the pollbooks are to how secure they are. The pollbooks are not connected to the internet or blue tooth and are designed to withstand some weight according to Seibert. The Shelby County Commissioners also attended the demonstration. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN020322PollBook.jpg Election Systems And Software Regional Sales Manager Craig Seibert, far right, of Omaha, NE, demonstrates how to use his company’s pollbook to Shelby County Board of Elections member Jim Thompson, far left, of Botkins, and Poll Worker Danny Cecil, of Sidney. Seibert gave the presentation at the Shelby County Board of Elections on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Questions asked of Seibert ranged from how durable the pollbooks are to how secure they are. The pollbooks are not connected to the internet or blue tooth and are designed to withstand some weight according to Seibert. The Shelby County Commissioners also attended the demonstration. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News