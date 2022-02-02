No Sidney trash collection on Thursday

SIDNEY — Trash will not be picked up in the city of Sidney on Thursday.

According to a city of Sidney press release, Republic Services announced the company will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, due to the forecasted weather conditions. As a result, there will be no solid waste collection in Sidney on Thursday.

Updates on continued service delays will be made on a day-to-day basis, Republic advised, after weather and roadway conditions have been evaluated, the release said.

More information will continue to be provided by the city of Sidney on updated service schedules as they are provided by Republic.