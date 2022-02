SIDNEY — Thursday evening’s Hope & Revelation meeting has been changed to a zoom session.

Due to the existing road conditions and the incoming weather front, the Thursday, Feb. 3, Hope & Revelation 12-Step meeting will be online, according to Samaritan Works Executive Director R. Michael Johnson. Click the link below to join the meeting at 7 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting at https://zoom.us/j/99003784003…

Meeting ID: 990 0378 4003

Passcode: tvqiY5