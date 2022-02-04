125 Years

February 4, 1897

Sometime last night parties entered the high school building and going to the high school room stuffed the piano full of paper; hid a number of books belonging to the instructors and tore up several seats in Miss McNaughten’s classroom. The work is thought to have been done by a number of boys attending the high school. The guilty parties will be punished.

——-

The directors of the Shelby County Building and Loan Association at their meeting last night reelected William Pipe, President, and John A. Taft, vice president.

——-

About 20 young people of this city composed a sleighing party that went to Port Jefferson last night and spent the evening dancing at Young’s hotel. Lunch was served.

100 Years

February 4, 1922

The musical comedy, “College Days,” was presented last evening in the high school auditorium under the direction of Miss Ruth Maley and Miss Ida Hall. Those members of the cast with principal leads included: Steward LaRose, Theodore Evans, Robert Potter, Florence King, Betty Bates, Herman Thie, Winfield Monroe, Minor Dow, Vera Schofield, Edward Granlunch, Richard Pfefferle, and Robert Dunn.

——-

At the meeting of the Sidney Poultry Association at the Producers Exchange last evening, the following officers were elected: Isaac Green, president; J.W. Eisenhut, vice president; J.F. Johnston, secretary; Arthur Blust, assistant secretary; F.D. Christian, treasurer; Harry Woolley, superintendent, and Leander Meyerholtz, assistant superintendent.

——-

A thick veil of secrecy continues to surround the deliberations within the Vatican with the third ballot failing to name a successor to Pope Benedict.

75 Years

February 4, 1947

Increased strides in the development of the Wilson Memorial hospital and its services to the community were revealed in the annual reports of the association released at the annual meeting held last evening in the council chamber in the city building. At the same time, members of the association elected three members to the board of trustees for three-year terms. C.D. Lerch and Jerome Wagner were re-elected, while William Rhees was named to fill the position of F.A. McLean. The latter left the board at his own request after serving 12 years.

——-

The zero weather was expected to curtail somewhat attendance at the farm and home show of labor saving devices being held today in the armory under the auspices of the College of Agriculture at Ohio State University. When the show opened at 10 a.m. today, the armory was quickly filled with students from the county schools.

——-

A new plant – building and equipment included – is now in operation on South Ohio avenue, Franklin and Armand Wurstner, owners of the Sidney Bottling Works announced today. They noted that the new 30 by 60 foot building houses a complete new line and the operation is geared to 700-case output daily.

50 Years

February 4, 1972

Point of View Resort restaurant on Shorts Landing, Lake Loramie, R.R. 1, Minster, was destroyed by fire early this morning. The restaurant, owned by Joseph E. Paul Alexander, was a landmark in the lake area. They estimated the damage at $50,000.

Shelby County deputy sheriffs said the fire probably was caused by a faulty furnace.

——-

Western Union’s office on West Poplar street in Sidney will be phased out Monday but an agency has been named by officials of the communications firm to take over certain hours six days a week. The agency is the Sidney News Stand on North Main avenue.

——-

BOTKINS – A new pastor will be installed at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 at St. Paul Lutheran Church here. He is Rev. Andrew Wilch, Jr.

25 Years

February 4, 1997

CLEVELAND – DNA tests bolster arguments that Dr. Sam Sheppard did not kill his wife in 1954 and indicated the presence of a third person’s blood at the crime scene, news reports said today.

The published and broadcast reports indicated the tests were not definitive but suggests Sheppard was telling the truth when he denied killing his wife in a crime that helped inspire the television series “The Fugitive.”

——-

Randy Hess has been names chairman of the Shelby County WalkAmerica. The annual event aids the March of Dimes fight against birth defects.

Hess, president of the Sidney Jaycees, will head up the committee organizing the annual walk, which is set for April 19. Hess’ son, Randy Hess II, served as Youth Ambassador of the 1996 walk.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

