Career Quest program seeks additional volunteers

SIDNEY — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County Career Quest program is up and running.

The Career Quest program meets once a week throughout the school year where the BBBS screened volunteers work with, and mentor, students at the MRESC Opportunity School held at Sidney High School. During the weekly volunteer-scheduled sessions, the volunteers assist students with their coursework, as well as participate in quarterly group activities.

This year’s current program volunteers are Jenny Bruns, Mandi Croft, Ashley Steinke, Keith Thomas, Tonya McLain, Bridget Steed, Dona Furrow, Hilary Davis, Doug Barhorst, Paul Hohlbein and Harry Clendenin. The agency is also still seeking additional volunteers for the program.

In addition to the Career Quest Buddies Program, the agency has numerous programs throughout Shelby and Darke counties. Descriptions of the programs, as well as how to get involved is available at www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org. Big Brothers Big Sisters is always seeking volunteers, donors and event sponsors throughout the year. The agency can also be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, or by calling the office at 937-492-7611.