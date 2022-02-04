Piqua Arts Council’s executive director elected onto Ohio Arts Professionals Network Board

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper was elected onto the executive board of the Ohio Arts Professionals Network (OAPN) on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Knepper joined the board on a one-year term, along with Erika Finley, marketing manager & agent of Live Arts and Attractions.

Ohio Arts Professionals Network was founded in 1960 by a group of university-based arts administrators and incorporated in 1980 as the Ohio Regional Association of Concert and Lecture Enterprises (ORACLE). Today, OAPN is a non-profit member-based organization whose mission is to grow and support the touring Arts & Culture industry in Ohio. Their membership includes artists and agents from Ohio and across the globe, Ohio presenters and service organizations dedicated to the arts. Their membership provides a platform for connecting, developing and creating business relationships, partnerships and cooperative ventures with performing arts organizations that present arts and entertainment programming, performers, arts service organizations and artist management agencies doing business in Ohio and nearby states.

The OAPN staff has a strong commitment to enriching the lives of their community’s residents through artistic expression. They are experts in arts management and they use their creative energy to bring the arts alive for their community. The board includes professionals from around Ohio and beyond with a passion for bringing the arts to Ohio’s communities. Board members volunteer their time to ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization, allowing the funds that are raised to support the mission and ongoing work of OAPN.

Piqua Arts Council’s Executive Director, Jordan Knepper, joined the OAPN board this year, working alongside members from the Performing Arts Center at Kent State University, to Rhythm of the Arts, to Ohio State University Professor of Literacy Studies, and more. The organization is led by Executive Director, Jessica Rosenblatt; President, Sarah C Barr; Secretary, Violet Rae Webster; Treasurer, Heather Clow; and Immediate Past President, Gary Minyard.

Knepper will serve a one-year term on Ohio Arts Professionals Network’s executive board. To learn more about OAPN, visit their website at www.oapn.org.