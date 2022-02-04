Wilson Health offers free heart screenings

SIDNEY — Wilson Health will offer a free heart screening on Thursday, Feb. 17 as a part of American Heart Month.

The event will take place at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

The free screening will include: lipid profile and blood glucose (12 hr. fasting required); blood pressure check; and a heart risk assessment. No appointment is required. Masks are encouraged.

A medical team will also be on hand to answer questions and provide health related information.

These screenings are not intended to take the place of a visit with your health care provider. For more information, call 937-498-5540.