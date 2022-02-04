Active Shelby County cases see decline

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw a significant drop this week.

There are currently 1,554 active COVID cases in the county — down 512 cases from the 2,066 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 10,830 cases of COVID-19 with 348 hospitalizations and 167 deaths during the pandemic. There are 9,276 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, which is an estimate 451 cases recovered since last week.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,601,241 total cases of COVID-19, with 108,598 hospitalizations, 12,836 intensive care admissions and 33,537 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,327 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 37.72% of the population and up 55 people since last week. Currently, 220 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 680 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,176,196 people have been vaccinated, which is 61.39% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 197 new cases were reported from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 11,083 total cases with 597 hospitalizations and 99 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

