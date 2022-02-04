Sidney Ohio Industrial Park awarded JobsOhio SiteOhio authentication

SIDNEY— Sidney Ohio Industrial Park has received JobsOhio SiteOhio authenticated status.

The authenticated site status ensures a new company that the site is free of any detriments that may slow or stop development. Sidney Ohio Industrial Park was deemed to be among Ohio’s top sites.

The 245-acre Sidney Ohio Industrial Park site is owned by C.M. Cole and Associates Inc. and is located six miles from Sidney Municipal Airport and 34 miles from the Dayton International Airport, on the southeast corner of the intersection of Millcreek and Kuther Road. The property is visible and accessible from Intersate 75, has robust sewer and water, and all due diligence studies have been completed with clear findings.

It is “day one” ready, which means it can immediately undergo industrial development, said a press release from the Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership.

Shelby County is home to strong companies in manufacturing, retail, health care and social services, and accommodation and food services who benefit from in-demand workforce training and education programs through Edison State Community College and other regional resources. The site, then, has access to a large labor pool of over 700,000 within 45 miles.

“Sidney-Shelby County is full of rich history and residents with strong work ethic,” said Executive Director of the Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership, James Hill, in the release. “The county’s industrial amenities, diverse economy, and workforce initiatives make it an ideal location for businesses.”

Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership and the Dayton Development Coalition collaborated to inventory the Sidney Ohio Industrial Park’s compelling features that make it ideal for business.

“The site’s location in a strong manufacturing community makes it a premier location for companies looking to tap into our region’s manufacturing expertise,” said DDC’s Executive Vice President of Regional Development Julie Sullivan, in the release. “The property’s SiteOhio Authentication means businesses can quickly stand up operations, drawing talent from surrounding communities.”

SiteOhio is a one-of-a-kind site evaluation program offered by JobsOhio.

The program goes beyond the common certified site process and puts properties with industrial zoning through a more stringent and comprehensive review and analysis. SiteOhio authentication guarantees that all utilities are on the property and have adequate capacity, that due diligence studies have been completed, and that all state and federal entities have provided concurrence with the studies.

“The Sidney Ohio Industrial Park has been authenticated at a time when more and more companies are looking away from the coasts and toward Ohio for investment opportunities,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, said in the release. “By adding the Sidney Ohio Industrial Park to our inventory, businesses can rapidly invest in Shelby County near the airport, roads and talent, providing a competitive advantage to succeed in the North American market.”

For more information on the site, visit the DDC’s Site Selector web tool.