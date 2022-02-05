125 Years

February 5, 1897

Sunday the new M.E. Church edifice in the city will be re-opened. The past few months have effected a great change in the building. It has been thoroughly modernized in every respect. The towers have been changed and the steeple tower now shoots up 170 feet. The improvement has been pushed to completion under the management of the board of trustees, composed of D. Oldham, W.A. Underwood, Dr. B.M. Sharp, Dr. W. Millholland, S.W. Maxwell, William Haslup, W.B. McCabe, E.C. Nutt and Jacob Piper, Jr.

——-

There was no natural gas for several hours early this morning on account of the gas freezing in the line near Chickasaw, Mercer county. About 8 o’clock there was plenty of gas, the local line being connected and temporarily supplied by the Urbana line.

——-

Fifty-two persons took the county school examination that was held today.

100 Years

February 5, 1922

Burglaries of four chicken houses, all in the same neighborhood, were reported to police officials this morning. About 75 chickens in all were reported missing and an investigation started immediately. At Grant Montoney’s, East Court street, 20 were taken; Elmer Kiser, South Miami, reported the loss of 12; John Holder, East Poplar street, lost 16, and Ed Meyer, South Miami, had 23 missing.

——-

The Men’s League of St. John’s Lutheran Church met last evening and elected the following officers: H.T. Ruese, president; J.E. Weingartner, vice president; Stanley Young, secretary; Melvin Schiff, treasurer; Ref. D.R. Schultz, John Messmer, and W.A. Harmon, program committee.

——-

The H.B. Albers grocery store on the east side of the square is being remodeled on the interior and arranged so as to be more convenient for customers to shop. All the show cases and counters have been moved to the center of the store and this arrangement leaves all goods of the store better displayed.

75 Years

February 5, 1947

“The gas situation here is critical,” said H.A. Binkley, Dayton Power and Light manager here in a special announcement at 2:30 this afternoon. Binkley continued: “All persons are asked to cut off hot water heaters as the gas pressure has dropped to 35 pounds at 2 p.m. and is falling steadily.” Urging regulators on heating units be cut back to 60 degrees, Binkley said every effort will be made to prevent a complete loss of the gas supply in the community.

——-

Formal opening of the Wheeler Supermarket located on the North Main avenue at Russell road, will be postponed until Friday at 8 a.m. instead of Thursday because of the critical gas situation it was announced late this afternoon by H.F. Wheeler, proprietor.

——-

Roy Klopfenstein and John Forsyth were named as new members and Ernest Korn, C.C. King, and John Wildermuth were re-elected members of the board of directors of the Shelby County Farm Bureau Exchange at the annual meeting held last night in the Jackson Center high school. More than 500 persons were in attendance.

50 Years

February 5, 1972

A Shelby Countian is one of the nation’s 40 most promising young scientists in the 21st annual Westinghouse Science Talent Search. He is David Poeppelman, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer F. Poeppleman, R.R. 1, Anna and a senior at New Bremen High School. Poeppelman will go to the finals of the talent search on an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. March 1-6.

——-

The Rev. Paul L. Moore, pastor of First Christian Church, presented the God and country scouting award to Kim Setsor during the worship service on Sunday, January 23. Kim is the son of Mrs. Betty Setsor and the later Emerson “Peck” Setsor.

25 Years

February 5, 1997

HARDIN – A report on the Ohio State Grange convention was presented during a recent Compromise Grange meeting. The 124th annual session was held in October.

County delegates Marie and Robert Russell, who are Maplewood Grange members, reviewed the daily schedule. They were appointed to the Grange Education Committee, which dealt with such key issues as home-schooling, respect for the flat, and drugs in schools.

——-

Two $500 scholarships for furthering education in a nontraditional area of employment are currently available to young women graduating in 1997 from high schools in Darke, Logan, Miami and Shelby counties.

These scholar ships are being awarded through a grant received from the women’s Division of the Job Training Partnership Act of Ohio.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

