New CET & ThinkTV documentary explores the impact of Redlining on Dayton, Springfield

DAYTON — CET and ThinkTV — Cincinnati and Dayton’s PBS stations — are pleased to announce the premiere of their new documentary, “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield.”

The one-hour film will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m. on CET, ThinkTV16, the PBS Video App and YouTube.

“Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield” tells the national and local story of redlining, a practice which embedded racial segregation and inequality into the development of American cities and suburbs. Redlining maps, introduced in the 1930’s, delineated risk areas for federally backed mortgages and home-ownership programs. Risk was determined almost entirely by race. Neighborhoods where no loans would be made were outlined in red, or literally “redlined.”

“We wanted to tell this story because it goes to the heart of so many persistent problems in in our region. When you look at disparities in wealth, mobility, education, health outcomes and even life expectancy, you’re looking at the legacy of redlining. We need to understand this history if we are to move forward and find remedies. We just feel fortunate that in telling this story we have been able to draw upon the expertise and life experiences of so many in our community,” CET and ThinkTV Chief Education Officer Gloria Skurski said.

The documentary is being produced by Emmy Award-Winning Producer Richard Wonderling with Associate Producer Selena Burks-Rentschler. The film explores the stories of local families who were impacted by redlining, and the lasting effects of federal housing policies on the region. It also makes some surprising discoveries about the roots of redlining that trace back to the region, and some larger-than-life personalities who have been all but forgotten.

“Knowledge is power. It’s essential to unpack the legacy redlining has had on the Miami Valley region because what happened here has happened in every major city across America. This documentary lays bare the government’s role in mapping our segregated cities and suburbs, which left many people of color, specifically Black Americans, with little to no options on ways to access the American Dream,” Burks-Rentschler said.

Before the premiere, CET and ThinkTV will host a virtual screening and discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. Guests for the discussion are Burks-Rentschler; Future Stars of Dayton CEO Jonathan Cain; Sinclair Community College Chief Diversity Officer Michael E. Carter; and University of Dayton Professor of Sociology Dr. Leslie H. Picca. Hosting the discussion is Dayton Early College Academy Superintendent and CEO David Taylor.

In addition to the film, CET and ThinkTV are assembling resources to help build community awareness, including suggested reading, a discussion guide, PBS LearningMedia assets for classrooms and more. The film will continue to be available to stream on the PBS Video App and YouTube following the premiere.

“This documentary gives voice to members of our community who have been impacted the most. As a local PBS station, we are thankful for the opportunity to tell this challenging story, and hope it contributes to conversation about our region’s future,” CET & ThinkTV President and CEO Kitty Lensman said.

To learn more about the film, RSVP for the screening and watch a trailer, visit www.thinktv.org/redlining or www.CETconnect.org/redlining.