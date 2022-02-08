Crowded fields for statewide races; Moreno exits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Bernie Moreno has left the crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio after a meeting with Donald Trump.

The Cleveland luxury car dealer and blockchain executive said in a statement late Thursday that he and the former Republican president “agreed this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat.”

As of Wednesday’s filing deadline, nine candidates including Moreno were vying for the GOP nomination to succeed U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring.

Moreno, who had been a leading contender and fundraiser in the primary, said he will back whichever candidate receives Trump’s endorsement.

There’s a chance Moreno and Trump discussed the possibility that the one Republican in the race who isn’t touting Trump’s Make America Great Again message, state Sen. Matt Dolan, could win if the pro-Trump vote is splintered in May.

Dolan, who fashions himself a Portman-style moderate, recently bolstered his primary campaign with $10.5 million in personal cash and loans.

But Moreno mentioned 10-term U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who Democrats nationally are looking to as a strong contender to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this fall. Ryan also has a primary.

“We must regain control of the United States Senate and eliminate the possibility of career DC politicians like Tim Ryan from representing Ohio,” he said.

Trump praised Moreno’s effort and thanked him.

“His decision will help ensure the MAGA Ticket wins BIG, as it is all over the Country,” he said in a statement.

Other statewide races

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine drew three primary challengers and Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose drew two primary challengers.

The remaining statewide officeholders, all Republicans, face no same-party competition in May. The same is the case for two Ohio Supreme Court justices. Democrats are running unopposed in all races except governor and U.S. Senate.

Here’s a list of major-party candidates released by the state’s elections office, with candidates listed in alphabetical order and incumbents noted:

U.S. Senate: Republicans Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno (withdrew on Thursday night), Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, JD Vance; Democrats Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan, LaShondra Tinsley

Governor: Republicans Joe Blystone, Mike DeWine (incumbent), Ron Hood, Jim Renacci; Democrats John Cranley, Nan Whaley

Secretary of State: Republicans: John Adams, Frank LaRose (incumbent), Terpsehore Maras; Democrat Chelsea Clark

Attorney General: Democrat Jeff Crossman, Republican Dave Yost (incumbent.)

Auditor: Republican Keith Faber (incumbent), Democrat Taylor Sappington

Treasurer: Democrat Scott Schertzer, Republican Robert Sprague (incumbent)

Chief Justice: Democrat Jennifer Brunner, Republican Sharon Kennedy

Justice: Republican Pat DeWine (incumbent), Democrat Marilyn Zayas; Republican Patrick Fischer (incumbent), Democrat Terri Jamison

Candidates file for 85th District seat

SIDNEY – Under the newly-proposed, state-wide maps that remain under court challenge, Champaign and parts of Shelby counties would remain in the 85th District.

The following candidates filed petitions in Shelby County to run for 85th District Representative to the Ohio House (petitions are scheduled to be certified on Feb. 14 in Shelby County):

-Rochiel Foulk of Champaign County

-Timothy N. Barhorst of Shelby County

-Lilli Johnson Vitale of Champaign County

Other people who filed petitons for Shelby County offices include Amy L. Berning, incumbent, county auditor; and Julie Lynn Ehemann, incumbent, county commissioner.

Also filing petitions were William R. Zimmerman, 3rd District Court of Appeals; Juergen A. Waldick, 3rd District Court of Appeals; and Jacob Larger, New Bremen, Sophia Rodriguez, of Celina, Angie King, of Celina, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville, 84th District Ohio House of Representatives.