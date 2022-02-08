Join Pink Ribbon Girls in the 2022 Get Moving Challenge

TIPP CITY — Pink Ribbon Girls invites the community to join in on their 2022 Get Moving Challenge.

For one month, PRG brings together not only survivors, but friends, family and the communities in all regions throughout the country to promote healthy lifestyles and raise funds to support those who are battling breast and gynecological cancers.

The 2022 challenge will run from March 14 through April 15. Participants can sign up as individuals or create a team. Businesses and organizations are encouraged and welcome to participate as a corporate wellness initiative. Those who register by March 4 will receive an event t-shirt.

Every step taken — whether walking, running, biking, yoga — helps PRG bring its programs and services to those who need it most. Participants are encouraged to set their own fitness schedule, fundraising goals and invite family and friends to participate in honor or support of someone or just to get moving for a good cause. Cost to register is $45, with survivors eligible for a discounted rate. All proceeds will go directly to providing healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning and peer support and education.

To join in and support the cause, sign up using the links below:

• General Registration: bit.ly/PRGGetMoving

• Discounted Survivor Registration: bit.ly/GetMovingSurvivor

This year’s goal is to log 8,878 miles and raise $50,000 to provide healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning kits and education and peer support to those fighting breast and gynecological cancers and their families, free of charge, independent of age, stage or socio-economic status.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Anyone interested in sponsoring this month-long event, contact marketing@pinkribbongirls.org.

Pink Ribbon Girls provides healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning kits and education and peer support free of charge to breast and gynecological cancer patients and their families, independent of age, stage or socio-economic status.