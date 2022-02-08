Free Maximizing Home Health Care workshop offered for family caregivers

DAYTON — Maximizing Home Health Care is a free, small-group, online workshop that will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, by presenter Kathy Kilpatrick.

Registration is requested by Feb. 22 on the Agency website by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at khaus@info4seniors.org or phone at 937-341-3020. The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

The workshop will give caregivers the tools to be able to smooth the transition of bringing someone home from the hospital, rehab or long-term care facility. Understanding what caregivers might need to expect as well as potential strategies to facilitate the process can help to relieve some of the stress involved with so many interactions.

Kilpatrick is a Speech-Language Pathologist and Memory Fitness/Brain Health Specialist focused on Geriatric Life Enhancement. Kilpatrick has over 35 years’ experience in home health care. She is also a motivational speaker and author who developed the Communication Connection website and programming.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.