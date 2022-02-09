125 Years

February 9, 1897

Formal dedication of the remodeled and renovated M.E. Church was conducted yesterday with three services – morning, afternoon and evening. The church was crowded for each of these services. At the conclusion of the morning worship, David Oldham announced that the trustees proposed to take up a subscription of $12,000 to be paid in one, two or three years, to pay for the improvement. With a half hour after the subscriptions were called for $13,053 had been pledged.

——-

Sidney is to be formally advanced to city status this spring.

——-

J.C. Elliott has sold his restaurant and saloon to S.E. Bush of Cleveland. Mr. Bush has taken possession.

100 Years

February 9, 1922

The Dairy and Feed school was conducted yesterday afternoon in the assembly room of the court house, with Prof. McKellip, of Ohio State University, in charge. Seventy men were in attendance and all showed a keen interest in the work.

——-

The Cut Price Shoe Store on the west side of the square is undergoing complete interior redecorating and remodeling and plans are to make it one of the most up-to-date stores in the city. The room at the rear, formerly used to store goods, has been added to the sales portion of the store.

——-

William M. Carter, of Fort Wayne, spent yesterday in Sidney and was guest at the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity meeting last night, where plans were completed for the district convention to be held in this city the coming weekend.

75 Years

February 9, 1947

The most severe and prolonged cold spell of the winter hung on in Ohio today to continue its crippling effect on industries deprived of gas supplies and increasing the number of idle workers. With the mercury expected to go down to zero and below tonight, the local gas supply situation remained critical, utility officials said.

——-

A cement block building, 15 by 30 feet, belonging to Clinton Drummond, was destroyed by fire at its location on South Brooklyn avenue this morning. The alarm was turned in at 7:30 a.m. and firemen fought the blaze in near-zero weather.

——-

Five students of Sonya Rozanne Watson will be heard in a program to be aired Saturday afternoon over station WHIO at Dayton. Included in the group are: Misses Marjory Christian, Carrie Accuntius, Lawrence Sherman, Bill Harlamert, and Walt Motsinger, Jr.

50 Years

February 9, 1972

David Shuffelton, Sidney attorney, has been named Heart Sunday general chairman for the 1972 distribution of literature designed to educate the public on heart disease.

Serving with him will be city chairman, Mrs. E.J. Hammann and county chairman, Mrs. Bernard Fasshauer.

——-

Location of another branch bank by Citizens Baughman National Bank at the new shopping center in west Sidney was approved today by the board of directors.

Formal application for the branch bank with the Federal Reserve Board in Cleveland is being made according to President Lowell Fowble as plans have been formulated for several weeks.

——-

Jackson Center’s Lassies improved on their record today in the Shelby County GAA Volleyball League, after turning back Fairlawn, 2-1, on Jackson’s court Monday evening.

25 Years

February 9, 1997

Mastic, a vinyl siding produced using a patented T-lok Barkwood panel, has introduced Brushedwood, another vinyl siding product, said company officials. Brushedwood offers the look of freshly painted smooth wood, but still provides low maintenance, easy installation and high durability. Mastic is a brand-name vinyl siding product line manufactured by Alco Building Products of Sidney.

——-

GREENSBORO, N.C.-Congress has never given the Food and Drug Administration jurisdiction over tobacco, an R.J. Reynolds lawyer argued today as the industry tried to block regulation of cigarettes as a drug.

New FDA rules, set to begin taking effect Feb. 28, would restrict advertising to cut smoking by teenagers.

——-

Weather conditions have been cruel to area roads this winter and the Washington Township Trustees are already making plans to combat the problem in their district.

Plans are to fix them as soon as possible, according to Clerk/Treasurer Dick Nishwitz, but the process is made more difficult if they are filled with water or ice. Crews have to wait until the water dries before they can fix them properly.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

