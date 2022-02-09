Reflektion to play concert at Historic Sidney Theatre Feb. 12

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre continues its local artist series by welcoming “ReFlektion” this Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m.

The country music act is led by the singer-songwriter duo Jared and Justin Younce, of Piqua. These twin brothers found their love for country music early in life by digging through their parent’s CD stash of 90’s country music artists such as Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, and Garth Brooks and have been writing and perusing music since the young age of 14.

They released their first single in 2017, called “Young Americans,” and their second single in 2018, titled “This Small Town,” which was written about their hometown of Piqua and featured in the music video “This Small Town Piqua.”

ReFlektion released their EP “Tailgate Talkin’” on Aug. 17 2019, on the heels of their 2019 single “Feelin’ right.” The single “What’s on the Inside” was released in June 2020, and their most recent single “Dive in” was released in September 2021.

ReFlektion will take the Historic Sidney Theatre stage in concert Saturday and will feature their original songs and mixing in popular covers for a two set evening . Doors open to the public at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase during the show, including beer, wine and select spirits.

Tickets are free for Historic Sidney Theatre members and only $5 for non-members in advance or at the door. This concert is sponsored in part by Sidney Body CARSTAR.

For more information on the concert and to purchase tickets, patrons can visit sidneytheatre.org.

More information on ReFlektion is available on Instagram at reflektionofficial, their official Facebook page, and their Spotify page.