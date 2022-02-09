Anna farmhouse destroyed by fire

ANNA — An Anna farmhouse on Wells Road was destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening, Feb. 8.

The cause of the fire at 7335 Wells Road is currently under investigation, with the help of the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Investigation Unit, but it does not appear to be suspicious, said Chief Jim Cain of the Van Buren Township Fire Department.

Shelby County Dispatch received a report of the fire at the two-story home, owned by Chris J. and Jennifer L. Axe, on Tuesday at 5:41 p.m. Cain said two kids that were home at the time smelled smoke and called their dad, who then called 911.

“There was fire activity on the inside when we arrived,” Cain said. “We were there till about midnight when we released everyone.”

No one was injured in the incident, Cain said.

The origin and details of the cause of the fire are still under investigation, as well as the total loss dollar amount to the property, Cain said. But, the structure was a total loss, he noted.

The family has been displaced by the fire, so the American Red Cross was notified to offer help.

Assisting Van Buren Township Fire on scene, aside from Sidney Fire’s Investigation Unit, were New Knoxville, New Bremen, Minster, Fort Loramie, Anna and Botkins Fire Departments, and New Bremen EMS. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control, the Shelby County Engineer’s Office cleared and salted the roadway and the Shelby County Salvation Army provided canteen service to first responders. Pioneer Electric also responded to secure the electric utility.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_housefireanna2.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_sprayingfirefighters.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_housefireanna4.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_housefireanna3.jpg Flames shoot out from the window of an Anna home as firefighters battle the blaze on Tuesday, Feb. 8. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN021022Housefireana.jpg Flames shoot out from the window of an Anna home as firefighters battle the blaze on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Ryan Branscomb | Sidney Daily News