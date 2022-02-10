125 Years

February 10, 1897

About 75 Votaries of El Shereff Temple, Knights of Khorassan, made a pilgrimage to Bellefontaine yesterday afternoon and conferred the acts on 20 Tyros last night. They left at 3:05 o’clock on their special car and arrived at Bellefontaine about an hour later. After a full night, including a banquet served by temple caterer Carl Sexauer, the Sidney Knights returned home by special train, arriving here at 2:30 a.m.

——-

M.L. Hall and sons are making arrangements to open a grocery in the vacant room in the Amos building on the south side of the square. The grocery will be a strictly cash store and will be open about the 15th of next month.

——-

The Dutch band and a large number of Sidney people went to Newport this morning to attend the fox drive there.

100 Years

February 10, 1922

A business transaction of much interest was closed this week when the Campbell Furniture store of this city was sold to Harry F. Van Cleve, and will be linked with the well known Rhodes-Burford Co. of St. Louis, Mo. The new owner is a brother of the president of the parent firm which operates nine stores in metropolitan areas. Management of the store will continue under LeRoy Bland.

——-

The second winter concert given by the Sidney Band at the Majestic theatre last evening can be said to have been an entertainment of the highest class in every aspect. The theatre was well filled with the music lovers of the city.

——-

Frank D. Slutz, director of the Moraine Park school in Dayton, will be the speaker at the first in the series of lectures on education to be presented Monday evening in the high school auditorium under the sponsorship of the City Federation of Women’s Club.

——-

County Surveyor Oscar Schilling was in Columbus yesterday to secure aid for State Highway 234, and also to bring back plans to estimates for the Dixie highway through Anna and Botkins.

75 Years

February 10, 1947

Moderating temperatures later today were expected to bring some relief to the acute gas shortage which has held the entire state within its grasp for almost a week. DP&L officials reported that the industry cut off from the use of gas for production purposes, local pressures were maintained at satisfactory levels for domestic users over the weekend.

——-

The Smoke House – a name familiar to Sidney residents for over 40 years – will be presented to the public as a completely remodeled and redecorated establishment tomorrow morning, when its owner, Robert Smith opens for business after six weeks for improvement work. A newly-equipped restaurant, sporting goods department and billiard room are three features of Smith’s new business venture.

50 Years

February 10, 1972

Members of the Shelby County Soldiers and Sailors Relief Commission have announced the retirement of one member and appointment of a fulltime worker.

Lloyd Cromes of Sidney retired after serving 21 years on the commission. Fred Carey, of Anna, longtime Shelby County deputy sheriff, will be employed fulltime. Carey expects to begin his duties with an office in the courthouse Feb. 28.

——-

Merrill B. McKee and Forest D. Christian were presented 30-year attendance awards at the Wednesday meeting of the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club held at Burk’s Banquet House.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Paul E. Hutchins, farm sales representative for Dayton Power and Light Co., spoke on agriculture at this week’s meeting of the Fort Loramie Kiwanis Club.

He showed a film, “Farm Better Electrically,” depicting farming improvements through automation and electromation.

25 Years

February 10, 1997

Valentine cheer plates to distribute to shut-ins in the community were made by members of Compromise Grange during their meeting Tuesday.

——-

Classmates from Sidney High School class of 1987 will hold an organizational meeting Feb. 22 to plan the 10 year class reunion.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

