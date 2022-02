NEWPORT — Wilson Hospice of Wilson Memorial Hospital will host their 29th Annual Hospice Benefit Spaghetti Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Newport Sportsmen Club, 5801 Rangeline Road, south of Newport.

Dinner includes tossed salad, garlic bread and a beverage. All proceeds will benefit Wilson Hospice of Wilson Memorial Hospital, and donations will be accepted at the dinner.

Contributors to the event include Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lake.