Sidney police department receives grant

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department has received a grant to help in their recruitment of new officers through updating the department’s physical fitness test. The new test will also be used for the for current officers.

“Our goal is to be progressive and have a fair physical fitness test for both potential new hires and current officers. We need to make sure we hire officers that are healthy and able to meet the demands of the job and also ensure to help keep them healthy throughout their career. By having a physical fitness test that is based on the demands of the job functions it will be able to more accurately measure abilities,” said Chief Will Balling.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that a dozen local law enforcement agencies will strengthen their recruitment efforts with support from the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment.

Law enforcement agencies in Clark, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Logan, Lucas, Mahoning, Medina, Montgomery, Shelby and Summit counties will receive grants as part of the first round of funding offered as part of the new Ohio Law Enforcement Recruitment Grant Program.

“Law enforcement is a distinguished and honorable profession, but agencies all over the country are facing serious shortages in new recruits, which is dangerous for the current workforce and for the citizens they serve and protect,” said DeWine. “The agencies receiving grants today have all developed plans that will help them recruit more qualified job candidates, particularly women and minorities who oftentimes face barriers to employment in criminal justice careers.”

DeWine prioritized the creation of the Ohio Law Enforcement Recruitment Grant Program in the state’s 2022-23 operating budget, which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly last year. Administered by the Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, the grant program totals $1 million over the biennium, with the remaining funds to be offered in fiscal year 2023. Additional law enforcement recruitment funding will also be offered as part of the $250 million that Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly dedicated to law enforcement in December.

The first round of funding totals $424,871, with 13 recruitment grants going to 12 local agencies. The Sidney Police Department will receive a grant of $36,945 to develop, implement, and maintain a new physical fitness standard for applicants to improve the recruitment and retention of female officers.