125 Years

February 11, 1897

The county Democratic committee met yesterday and selected April 5 as the date holding the Democratic primary election this spring. The committee also selected supervisors for the different townships and voting precincts in the county.

Charles E. Thomson has just received a fine church truck. It is very handsome and a great convenience, doing away with the use of pall bearers in the church.

Approximately 50 persons were present when the convention, called for the purpose of organizing a county board of health, convened in the common pleas court room this morning. Mayor Nessler called the meeting to order and addressed the delegates. With completion of the organization, the following were elected as permanent officers: W.C. Wyman, president; Dr. Edwin LeFevre, secretary; M.R. Russell, vice president, and H. Guthrie, treasurer.

100 Years

February 11, 1922

The plant of the Sidney Washing Machine Co. was sold at receiver’s sales yesterday to William Jaffee, of this city, at his bid of $5,850. What disposition Mr. Jaffee plans to make of stock, fixtures, etc. is not known. Rumors have it that he and G.A. Granlund, formerly with the Monarch Machine Tool Co., will engate in business.

Harold Nierengarten, the alleged slayer of Joseph Scott Kershaw, whose body was found in an empty freight car north of Sidney last November, made a sensational escape from the Wapakoneta jail about 7 a.m. today. Just how the prisoner made his escape has not been determined, although there are indications it may have been an inside job. Up to the noon hour today, he was still at large.

75 Years

February 11, 1947

Formal notice to the city council that there will be a referendum on the interim zoning ordinance and an explanation for the gas shortage were two features on the city council agenda for its regular meeting last night. Clerk O.S. Kenney advised members that Harry Oldham and Jerome Shine had filed formal notifications as required by law that they were circulating petitions for submission of the zoning ordinance to a vote of the people at the November election.

The Post-war revival of the Sidney Theatre Guild and its accompanying production, “The Male Animal,” by James Thurber and Elliott Nugent, were greeted by a full house in the Sidney High School auditorium last evening. Members of the cast included, Mr. and Mrs. William Rapp, Ernest Ackerman, Mrs. E.D. Greer, Donna Brown, Charles Williams, Dick Tanger, Griff Jenkins, Mrs. Neil Lippincott, Rex Price, Mrs. Carl Custenborder, Jr., and Jeannie Dormire. Miss Margaret Van Etten and Rex Price were co-directors.

50 Years

February 11, 1972

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA membership campaign workers celebrated the most successful Y drive to date at a victory dinner Thursday night at Burks Banquet House.

Griffis Jenkins, who headed the campaign, said the campaign achieved 109 per cent of the drive goal.

Salvation Army Eastern Territory officials have assigned Lt. and Mrs. M. Ray Dalrymple as new commanders of the Citadel on Buckeye and Grove streets, Sidney.

The couple replaces Lt. and Mrs. Phil Satterlee, who have moved to Lancaster, the former assignment of Lt. and Mrs. Dalrymple.

RUSSIA Kenneth Schwartz was elected president of the Russia Civic Association at the annual reorganization meeting Wednesday night. Elected as vice president was Alfred Moorman. Virgil Fullenkamp was re-elected treasurer and Richard Keuterman is the new secretary.

25 Years

February 11, 1997

HARDIN – After a marathon duel lasting more than 90 minutes and 169 rounds, a tie was declared Monday night in the Shelby County Spelling Bee with Shawn Schneider of Botkins and Sarah Timmerman of Fort Loramie being designated co-champions.

It was the first time in recent memory that the bee ended in co-champions, according to Tom Reed, director of curriculum and instruction for the Shelby County Educational Service Center. Reed, who served as spelling bee coordinator, said they exhausted an official list of 363 words during the competition held at Hardin Elementary School.

Vivian Reese of Jackson Center and Susan Hughes of Sidney were guests at the January dinner meeting of the Sidney Ladies Shrine.

Mary Watson, Kathryn Middleton and Jane Hall were appointed to take care of buying Easter treats for the “Easter Bunny.” The treats will be distributed to children under treatment at Shrine hospitals in Cincinnati, Louisville, and Greenville, SC.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

