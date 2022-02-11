Active Shelby County cases drop below 1,000

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County continued to decline this week.

There are currently 874 active COVID cases in the county — down 680 cases from the 1,554 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 10,903 cases of COVID-19 with 354 hospitalizations and 170 deaths during the pandemic. There are 10,029 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, which is an estimate 753 cases recovered since last week.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,625,551 total cases of COVID-19, with 110,208 hospitalizations, 12,983 intensive care admissions and 34,592 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,344 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 37.75% of the population and up 17 people since last week. Currently, 224 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 680 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,189,200 people have been vaccinated, which is 61.50% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

In Auglaize County, a total of 62 new cases were reported from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Auglaize County has reported 11,282 total cases with 614 hospitalizations and 106 deaths.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

