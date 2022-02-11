Not every rose has its thorn

Morgan Hayes, of Sidney, strips the thorns from a rose with the help of a device at Dekker’s Flowers on Thursday, Feb. 10. Hayes was prepping roses for Valentine’s Day bouquets. Prepping the roses also involves twisting thin green wires around the tops of the stems and trimming the bottom of the stem so it they continue to absorb water.

Morgan Hayes, of Sidney, strips the thorns from a rose with the help of a device at Dekker’s Flowers on Thursday, Feb. 10. Hayes was prepping roses for Valentine’s Day bouquets. Prepping the roses also involves twisting thin green wires around the tops of the stems and trimming the bottom of the stem so it they continue to absorb water. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN021222DekkersFlower.jpg Morgan Hayes, of Sidney, strips the thorns from a rose with the help of a device at Dekker’s Flowers on Thursday, Feb. 10. Hayes was prepping roses for Valentine’s Day bouquets. Prepping the roses also involves twisting thin green wires around the tops of the stems and trimming the bottom of the stem so it they continue to absorb water. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News