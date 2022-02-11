Fresh, never frozen

Paula Faulder, of Maplewood, arranges roses at Sidney Flower Shop on Thursday, Feb. 10. Sidney Flower Shop ordered 12,000 roses for Valentine’s Day. There was a small hiccup when 9,000 of the roses were frozen in transit during the recent winter storm. Freezing destroys roses. The Ecuador-based rose supplier overnighted 9,000 replacement roses. The mishap set Sidney Flower Shop behind two days but employees have managed to make-up the time. Sidney Flower Shop will employee five delivery workers on Valentine’s Day.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News