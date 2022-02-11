Sidney man jailed after crash into Clark gas station

SIDNEY — A Sidney man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly he intentionally drove a vehicle into a group of people and then crashed into the Clark gas station on West Court Street Thursday night.

Marques White, 19, was taken into custody and incarcerated at Shelby County Jail. White is charged with felonious assault _ victim seriously harmed; no bond has been set, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s website on public inmate information.

Sidney Police officers were dispatched to the Clark gas station at 125 W. Court St. on a report a vehicle crashed into the building and hit several people Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at approximately 10:35 p.m., said a Sidney Police Department press release.

A female was struck and was transported to Wilson Health’s emergency room by an acquaintance prior to officers’ arrival.

An investigation determined the suspect, White, allegedly had a brief altercation with several subjects, and then intentionally drove a vehicle into a group of people and into the building. Allegedly, White backed the vehicle out of the building and fled the scene, but was later located and taken into custody.

Sidney Police Sgt. Jerry Tangeman said currently White is charged with felonious assault but additional charges are being considered at a later date.