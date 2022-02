SIDNEY – Maintenance is being planned on Interstate 75 by the Ohio Department of Transportation.All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

Interstate 75 Maintenance – Expect an outside shoulder closure on I-75 northbound between Wapakoneta Avenue and state Route 119 on Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crews will be cleaning up soil in the area.