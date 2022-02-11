On the agendas

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Sunday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m. They will be meeting at the board of education office and will immediately go into executive session for the purpose of considering the compensation of an employee of the school district.

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. at the board office. Items on the agenda include certifying the petitions for the May 3 Primary Election.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Council will recieve an update from the Shelby County Land Bank.

Two ordinances will be introduced to City Council to make supplemental appropriations for 2022 and to repeal and amend part of the recently adopted zoning code regarding design standards for residences in the R-1, residential single family zone.

City Council is expected to adopt two resolutions to authorize City Manager Andrew Bowsher to advertise for bids for the wellfield pump condition assessment study, and to appoint Tony Schroeder to the Board of Build Code of Appeals.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at 7 p.m. at council chambers.

Items on the agenda include giving the oath of office to K-9 Officer Tyson; ordinances approving the replat of various lots to be dedicated as a right-of-way West College Street cul-de-sac,

accepting the plat in “Stormy Meadows” Subdivision with parcels dedicated as right of way extensions for Hamer Street, Howard Street and East Street, and accepting the “Airstream Plat” and turning it into four lots with a parcel dedicated as right of way for

Davis Street extension. Reports from council, department heads and administrator will also be given.

Sidney City Council Rules and City Charter Ad Hoc Committee

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council Rules and City Charter Ad Hoc Committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. in council chambers.

The purpose of the meeting is for council members to review the Sidney City Charter and City Council rules, to set the next meeting date to continue their work and to consider any other new business.

The Tri-County Board

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6:45 p.m.in the Helmlinger Board Room at the board office at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 4000, Troy. The Finance Committee will meet at the same location beginning at 6 p.m.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

New business the board will discuss includes the following:

• Anne Sharp retiring from Tree Board;

• Joyce Reier coming on board May 1;

• Ross Moore reappointed;

• Mike Barhorst, new City Council liaison;

• Putting the 2022 schedule together for city’s tree lottery and tree sale, along with any other events.