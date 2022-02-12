125 Years

February 12, 1897

S.W. Maxwell has sold the controlling interest in his mill to F.W. Bacon, of Tiffin, who will organize an incorporated stock company, consisting of himself and brothers, and Mr. Maxwell and son to run the mill. The Consideration of the sale to the incorporated company was $20,000.

——-

Bellefontaine’s method of dealing with the tramp question is very satisfactory. The council established a stone pile and any man who wants to pay for a meal can do so by breaking stone. It has also the recommendation that it lessens the number of applications.

——-

The meeting of the Farmer’s Institute at Jackson Center two days this week was a success in every sense of the word. The people in the vicinity of Jackson Center, as it their usual custom, were out en masse and the College hall, where the meetings were held, was filled to overflowing at almost every session.

——-

Advertisement – Buy your railroad tickets of O.B. Taylor. He cuts the rates.

100 Years

February 12, 1922

County Surveyor Oscar Schilling, and County Commissioners Klase and McClure were in Columbus yesterday in conference with highway officials on the matter of securing state aid for proposed road improvements in the county. The sum of $13,000 has been set aside to be used on the Sidney and Bellefontaine road, running from the corporation line toward Port Jefferson. Another $32,000 was also set aside to be used on two miles on the Hardin pike, known as the Sidney-Versailles road.

——-

A strike was in progress today among some of the employees of the Deisel-Wemmer Cigar Co., following the visit of a delegation of strikers from Lima and Wapakoneta at the local plant yesterday. The company reported about half of the employees were “out,” while the strikers claimed three-quarters of the workers were on strike.

75 Years

February 12, 1947

Sidney telephone rates may go up soon, pending a decision by the Ohio Public Utilities Commission, H.G. Kerlin, manager of Ohio Telephone Service Company’s Sidney office, announced today. Increased rates in all 19 exchanges operated by the company are being requested. Kerlin noted that most of the current rates locally were adopted in the mid-20s.

——-

William Couser was elected president of the Shelby County shrine club when members met last evening for a buffet meeting at the Hotel Wagner. Serving with Couser will be Robert Kaser, vice president; Clyde Millhoff, secretary, and Wilson Lochard, treasurer.

——-

Miss Myrtle Whited is back on duty as a medical missionary in China after more than four years of enforced absence because of World War II. She is serving in the Margaret Williamson hospital in Shanghai, having arrived there on Jan. 6. She was a member of a group of 670 missionaries who sailed Dec. 15, from San Francisco.

50 Years

February 12, 1972

A Shelby County school girl has been named finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Foundation competition for 1972. She is Lois Gaier, daughter of Chris Gaier of R.R. 1, Fort Loramie, and the Late Mrs. Gaier, and a senior at Houston High School.

——-

PIQUA – Maybe Sidney High School’s hoopsters aren’t identified with the space program, but they felt like they had arrived in a special orbit today – and they are so right.

Because Kenny Miller’s Jackets ruled as the kingpins of the Miami Valley League, after edging Piqua’s arch-rival Redskins in a 59-57 scuffle, before a packed house in the steamy atmosphere of the local gym on Friday night.

25 Years

February 12, 1997

BOTKINS – Daniel Aab will receive Eagle Scout recognition from the local Boy Scouts of America on March 9 for building a bridge for the Botkins Trojans cross country team on his property.

Aab, 18, the son of Barry and Christine Aab, rebuilt the bridge during the summer of August 1994. The entire project took Aab and others about two months to complete.

——-

Rainbow Gardeners assisted residents of Shelby Care Center in making clown birdfeeders. The project was one of six therapy projects sponsored by the club throughout the year as a community service.

Club members Lucille Smart, Jackie Thoma, Joyce Wilson, Zella Durrstein, Charlotte Renner, Sally Roush, Selma Geib, Maxine Byler, Patt VanSkiver, Kay Roth and Katie Wearly worked with 12 residents in making the birdfeeders.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

