Billing, Gronneberg named AP finalists

This video documenting an average February week for SDN photographer Luke Gronneberg covering snow and basketball was selected for recognition in the 2021 Ohio APME contest. SDN sports editor Bryant produced, shot and edited the video.

COLUMBUS — Two Sidney Daily News staff members have been named finalists in the 2021 Ohio Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest.

Sports Editor Bryant Billing and Chief Photographer Luke Gronneberg were singled out of the entries in Division II competition. Three finalists were selected by judges in each category.

Billing is a finalist in Best Sports Section for his “2021 Fall Sports Preview” and Best Daily Sports Section.

“I’m honored to have been selected for recognition again this year,” Billing said. “It was another fantastic year for area sports squads, and I’m happy to know the coverage we’re bringing to readers is considered among the state’s best.”

Gronneberg’s photo “Suspect Surrenders” is one of three photos singled out in the Best News Photo category.

Billing and Gronneberg’s “Weather Art and Photographing Basketball” video was named one of the three best in the category.

”Congratulations to Bryant and Luke for being recognized for the work they accomplished in 2021,” said Natalie Buzzard, SDN general manager. “It’s always nice when our staff members are honored for the work they do on a daily basis.”

Twenty- four broadcasters submitted 272 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports and weather reporting as well as features, documentaries and photography from 2021. Entries were judged by broadcasters from Michigan Radio, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and WGSW-FM, Saginaw, Michigan, Radio; WJMN-TV, Marquette, Michigan, WJRT-TV, Flint, Michigan, and WLNS-TV, Lansing, Michigan, Television.

Forty-eight daily newspapers submitted 1,302 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2021. Entries were judged by editors from The Detroit News and The Detroit Free Press, Division V; The Grand Haven (Michigan) Tribune, Division IV; The McComb Daily (Michigan), Division III; Mount Pleasant (Michigan) Morning Sun, and MLive Media Group, Division II; The Holland (Michigan) Sentinel and the Alpena (Michigan) News, Division I.

Winners will be announced in April in Columbus.

Luke Gronneber's photograph of Brandon Steele being arrested after allegedly shooting a Sidney police officer in October 2021 is a finalist in the 2021 APME contest. Cover of the 2021 Fall Sports Preview. The section was selected as a finalist in Division II for best special sports publication in the 2021 Ohio APME contest.