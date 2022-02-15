125 Years

February 15, 1897

The first work of the Sunday school convention yesterday afternoon was the election of officers for the year 1897. F.M. Meyers was elected president; W.B. Forsyth, vice president; Rev. John E. Todd, secretary; E.J. Griffis, treasurer; Mrs. C.W. Sullivan, statistical secretary; Rev. J.W. Lower, Superintendent of normal work.

——-

Timeus’ Hall was the scene last night for festivities for a jolly crowd of 16 couples of married people. It was a select dance, all present being of German descent. They had a general good time and danced to their heart’s content to the wee small hours of the morning.

——-

There are 70,000 workmen, exclusive of engineers and officers at New York, working upon the great Trans-Siberian railway. When the Siberian railway is completed, the journey around the world will occupy not more than 40 days, and the cost of transportation will not exceed $400.

——-

S.D. Voress has moved his grocery into his new room adjoining John Sullivan’s place of Business.

100 Years

February 15, 1922

The Rev. Richard Schweiderman, pastor of St. Augustine church at Minster, was shot and fatally wounded about 6:30 p.m. yesterday, when he went to the aid of a man, apparently ill and crazed by moonshine whiskey. Taken into custody following the shooting which occurred at this residence was Charles Piening, generally known throughout the area as a horse trader.

——-

A cigar workers benefit dance will be given at the armory on Saturday evening, for the benefit of the local cigar workers who are on strike. Music will be furnished by the Peerless orchestra.

——-

A few of the Sidney and Shelby county ex-service men were among the first 25,000 in Ohio to receive their soldier bonus. The bonds arrived and were delivered today.

75 Years

February 15, 1947

A two-day disaster preparedness and relief conference will be conducted in Sidney by the American Red Cross on Monday and Tuesday of next week. The conference is planned to be educational aid to the different committees functioning locally in the disaster preparedness program. In addition to meetings held in the Red Cross rooms, there will be a public meeting Monday evening in the council chamber.

——-

Edith and Charles Dougherty, owners of the E. and C. Grocery on Highland avenue for the past six years announced the purchase of the McClure and Wheeler grocery on West Michigan street. With the opening of the Wheeler Supermarket on North Main avenue, H.V. Wheeler and B.C. McClure are discontinuing business at the former location.

——-

The first round of the 22nd annual Shelby county basketball tournament which opened last night at the Sidney High gymnasium, saw Perry township, Botkins, Holy Angels and Russia advanced to second round play in the Winner’s bracket, as Houston, Anna, Jackson Center, and Fort Loramie tumbled into the losers’ bracket.

50 Years

February 15, 1972

Four Sidney High School seniors have been named alternates to the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.

The four are: Dale Apple, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Apple, 508 Charles avenue; Thomas Asbury, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walker Asbury, 900 Norwood drive; Daniel Spangler, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. James Spangler, R.R. 4 and Carl Timeus, Jr, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Timeus, Sr., 321 Brookburn street.

——-

Sidney’s Beta Sigma Phi Sorority has named Mrs. James Schrock as its valentine candidate for the international contest.

25 Years

February 15, 1997

WASHINGTON – American Airlines pilots were poised to strike at midnight Friday in a shutdown of the nation’s largest domestic airline. A walkout threatened to cost millions of dollars and strand passengers coast-to-coast at the start of a busy holiday weekend.

President Clinton urged the two sides to continue seeking a settlement, giving no indication he would step in to head off a strike using emergency powers.

——-

LOS ANGELES – Revitalized and re-released 20 years later, “Star Wars” has overtaken “E.T. – The Extraterrestrial” as the biggest moneymaker in U.S. box-office history.

“Star Wars,” the creation of George Lucas, became the first film to break the $4000 million domestic-gross mark this week, leapfrogging over “E.T.” and its $399.8 million.

——-

ANNA – Students in Leah Finnen’s second grade class at Anna Elementary learning to recite a new phrase this Valentine’s Day – one she will never forget.

Having left the room on Friday to talk with Principal Terry Householder, she returned to hear them screaming in unison, “Will you marry me?”

At first bewildered, she turned to see her boyfriend, Chris Ketner, near the door extending his arm toward her with an engagement ring shining from a box in the palm of his hand. She was speechless.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

