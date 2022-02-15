Council considers various topics, makes appointment

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council tackled various topics Monday night, including considering amending the recently adopted zoning code regarding design standards for newly built residences in Sidney.

Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth introduced City Council to an ordinance to amend part of the zoning code, which was adopted on Jan. 24, regarding design standards for residences in the R-1, residential single family zone. Dulworth noted after the ordinance was enacted, it was subsequently discovered two sub-sections were worded improperly and it is council’s desire to correct those minor errors.

The ordinance, if adopted, Dulworth said, will have the effect of deleting and replacing specific words in certain sections of the zoning code to include the following revisions of sections 1111.03(2) table 6:

• Section 7: Rear elevations shall contain at least two windows of 8-square-feet “each.”

The following wording is to be removed from the end of that sentence in Section 7: “on each story of the residential dwelling structure.”

• Section 9: Side elevations facing a street, such as those on a building situated on a corner lot, shall contain at least “one” windows of 8-square-feet “total.”

One window will replace the “three” windows, previously listed in this section. Also the word “total” at the end of the above sentence in Section 9 will replace the word “each.”

Council was also introduced to another ordinance to make supplemental appropriations for 2022.

Both ordinances will return for further consideration at City Council’s Feb. 28 regular meeting.

Also Monday, City Council adopted two resolutions, to authorize City Manager Andrew Bowsher to advertise for bids for the wellfield pump condition assessment study, and to appoint Tony Schroeder to the Board of Build Code of Appeals.

Appropriations are available within the water reserve fund, said Finance Officer Renee DuLaney, for the resolution that authorizes Bowsher to direct city staff to seek and accept bids for the wellfield pump condition assessment project.

The purpose of the assessment, she told council members, is three-fold:

1) To determine the cause of continued reduction of safe water volume yields from well No. 9 and No. 10;

2) Conduct methods to remedy the cause and take necessary steps to re-establish safe yield volumes to well No. 9 and No. 10;

3) Establish proper well construction design criteria to incorporate for proposed well No. 8.

The other resolution adopted Monday night was to appoint Tony Schroeder to the Board of Building Code Appeals. Schroeder replaces Mike Heintz, who opted not to be reappointed, Bowsher told council members. This seat has been vacant since May 2021.

This is Schroeder’s first appointment to the Board of Building Code Appeals, but he has previously served on other city boards.

The Board of Building Code Appeals hears and determines specific appeals to the City Building Code.