Petitions for election certified by Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — Five petitions for the May 2022 primary election were unanimously approved by the Shelby County Board of Elections at their regular meeting held Monday, Feb. 14.

The petitions were filed by Amy Berning, of Fort Loramie, for county auditor; Julie Ehemann, of Anna, for county commissioner; William Zimmerman, of Sidney, for the third district court of appeals; and Juergen Waldick, of Delphos, for the third district court of appeals.

Three petitions are still pending certification, contingent upon the redistricting in Ohio being finalized. The three petitions pending certification are for the Ohio House of Representatives and the State Representatives races. The Sidney Daily News reached out to the Shelby County Board of Elections to confirm who had filed the three petitions pending certification and received no response as of press time.

The redistricting is a result of the 2020 U.S. Census; every 10 years, Ohio’s 99 House districts and 33 Senate districts must be redrawn to reflect the results of the most recent Census. According to the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s website, this decade marks the first time the commission will redraw Ohio’s House and Senate districts under new criteria approved by Ohioans in 2015.

The current deadline for petitions to be certified by local board of elections is March 9; this deadline could be extended, contingent upon whether the Ohio Supreme Court rules against the state’s enacted congressional map. On Feb. 7, the Ohio Supreme Court voted against legislative maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission for a second time and ordered the commission to redraw them.

“We can’t certify for the district, but even though the petition’s valid, if the people signed it that are out of a new district—they have to live in the district that they’re running for, for us to certify it. That’s why we have to wait to certify it,” Board Member Douglas Pence said.

In anticipation of the March 9 deadline, the Shelby County Board of Elections voted to move their March meeting from Monday, March 14 to Monday, March 7, so that they would be able to approve the pending petitions on the expectation that legislative maps would be approved by the Ohio Supreme Court by that time. The meeting will be held at the normal meeting time of 10 a.m.

If the redistricting is not finalized by the March 7 meeting, it is anticipated that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will extend the deadline to certify petitions.

The board also discussed holding an appreciation event to recognize precinct election officials and their years of service. No details have been finalized, but the board is looking into holding a barbecue for PEOs sometime during the summer.

“I think it’s important that, as board members and as of the county, that we recognize people that have a long, tenured service,” Pence said. “I know at least of one person that is retiring this year that has 40 years or something. It’s really a public service, and it would be nice to have them recognized (…) I think it’s a good way for us to respect the people who have served.”

Board Chair James Kerg added that he wanted to extend an invitation to PEOs who have retired over the last few years, to recognize their work as well.

