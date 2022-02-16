YMCA to host Community Partners Campaign Kick-Off

SIDNEY =- The Sidney Shelby County YMCA will hold their annual community partner campaign kick off on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at noon at the YMCA. This event is open to the community, and a link to view the event virtually will also be available on the Y’s website and social media.

The testimonial speaker for the 2022 kick-off event will be Cynthia Fischer, of Sidney. Fischer and two of her adult children have an inherited genetic condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease which causes nerve damage and muscle loss. While there is currently no cure for this disease, physical therapy and exercise can be very beneficial, and Fischer will share her story of how the Y has made a difference in her life and the life of her family.

Co-chairs for the 2022 Campaign are Bridget Davis, executive director of Shelby County CASA/GAL, and YMCA Board Member Allen York, of CBT Company in Sidney.

“Bridget and Allen are both longtime advocates and supporters of our local YMCA organization,” said David O’Leary, CEO of the Sidney Shelby County YMCA. “Their generosity and enthusiasm for our mission in the community is greatly appreciated and we are very happy to have them leading this year’s campaign effort.”

The total 2022 campaign goal, between staff, board, public and major gifts divisions is $141,000, with all funds supporting the over $275,000 the Y provides annually in financial assistance to members of the community in child care membership, youth programming, swim lessons and chronic disease support programs.

RSVP no later than Sunday, Feb. 27, to Pam Fultz at pfultz@sidney-ymca.org or 492-9134, ext. 208.

To learn more about the Y’s Annual Community Partners Program, visit https://sidney-ymca.org/give or call 937-492-9134.