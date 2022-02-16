Sheriff honors Deputy, Correction Officer, Dispatcher of the Year

SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye handed out the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s first Deputy, Corrections Officer and Dispatcher of the Year awards Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Shelby County Annex Building.

Deputy David Egbert was named 2021 Deputy of the Year, Deputy Robert Boyd was named 2021 Corrections Officer of the Year and Dispatcher Noah Pleiman was named 2021 Dispatcher of the Year. The three men were honored Tuesday afternoon in the presence of a few family members and Shelby County Commissioners Bob Guillozet and Tony Bornhorst.

“We are very honored to be able to do this. From everything I have researched, this is the first time that any employees of the sheriff’s office has been nominated for any yearly awards, so you guys are the first,” said Frye at the beginning of the ceremony that had been kept a surprise for the men being honored, “and I know that we, the administration, take great pride in honoring you guys.”

The employees chosen to be honored annually are picked by their peers, Frye said. The sheriff’s office honors the top employee of the quarter, except for dispatchers, who are to be honored annually going forward due to the limited number of dispatchers at the sheriff’s office. The Deputy and Corrections Officer of the Year Awards are voted on from the four quarterly honored employees.

Egbert was first hired by the sheriff’s office as a corrections officer on Aug. 6, 2012. He was then appointed to deputy, assigned to the transport division on March 2, 2015, and is now assigned as a road deputy working first shift. Egbert is a veteran who joined the Marine Corps and then went into the Army Reserve and retired as a “Rank,” Frye said. Egbert and his wife, Rebecca, and their children, and live in Jackson Center.

Boyd was first hired as a corrections officer on April 7, 2018. He was then appointed as deputy and was assigned to the transport division on Feb. 8, 2021, where he is currently assigned. Boyd was a corrections Officer when he was selected by his peers for Corrections Officer of the Quarter and was again selected as Corrections Officer of the Year, Frye explained, even though he was appointed to deputy during the selections.

Boyd, who is currently single, Frye said, is the son of Brian and Nancy Boyd and is a lifetime resident of Shelby County. Deputy Robert Boyd is the brother of Deputy Brad Boyd, who is also an employee of the sheriff’s office.

Pleiman was hired on July 10, 2019. He is currently assigned to the dispatch section. Pleiman, who is currently single, is a lifetime resident of Shelby County. Noah Pleiman is the son of Lts. Brad and Karla Pleiman, also employees of the sheriff’s office.

Guillozet said he hated to correct Frye but that it was actually the commissioners’ honor for the awards to be given out at the Shelby County Annex Building, where their offices are located.

“We really do appreciate the work you guys do. You guys know me and that I started out my career at the sheriff’s office many, many years ago when we were across the street over here,” Guillozet said. “It is quite an honor for us for you guys to be here and get these awards. Congratulations. I can’t say enough good things about the work you guys are doing and we try and support you as much as we can, even though we may not always see eye to eye on some things once in a while, but we really do appreciate everything you guys do. And the citizens of Shelby County are very happy with the jobs you guys are doing. Thank you.”

“Ditto and Ditto,” Bornhorst said with a big smile, of Guillozet’s remarks. “Congratulations, gentlemen, and thank you for your service to the county and the citizens.”

Guillozet added that as they go around the state from county to county talking to other commissioners, they realize after hearing about other counties’ concerns, “there is nobody that can top us, and we are very proud of that.”

Pleiman said he was surprised to receive the award. Boyd and Egbert also expressed surprise. They each thanked Frye for the distinction.

